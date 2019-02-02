Paano nakakatulong sa mga Pilipinong estudyante ang pagsali sa mga grupo

Members of Filipino Student Society of UNSW got together for a free Halo-Halo event Source: FSSU Facebook page
Published 2 February 2019 at 12:36pm, updated 2 February 2019 at 12:54pm
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Para sa mga Pilipinong estudyante sa NSW, ang pagsali sa mga grupo ay nakakatulong sa kanila para makahalubilo ang kapwa nila Pilipino at makaugnay sa sarili nilang kultura.
Published 2 February 2019 at 12:36pm, updated 2 February 2019 at 12:54pm
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share