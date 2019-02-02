SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano nakakatulong sa mga Pilipinong estudyante ang pagsali sa mga grupo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Filipino student group

Members of Filipino Student Society of UNSW got together for a free Halo-Halo event Source: FSSU Facebook page

Published 2 February 2019 at 12:36pm, updated 2 February 2019 at 12:54pm
Presented by Roda Masinag
Para sa mga Pilipinong estudyante sa NSW, ang pagsali sa mga grupo ay nakakatulong sa kanila para makahalubilo ang kapwa nila Pilipino at makaugnay sa sarili nilang kultura.

