Mga Pinoy sa Greater Brisbane naghahanda sa 3-day lockdown







Isasailalim sa tatlong araw na lockdown ang mga residente sa greater brisbane sa Queensland.





Ibig sabihin nito, mananatili muna sa kanilang mga tahanan ang mga residente sa loob ng tatlong araw





simula alas singko ng hapon ngayong araw, a bente nuebe ng marso.





Nadagdagan kasi ang mga nag-positibo ng COVID-19 . Sa bente kwatro oras ang nakalipas , apat ang locally acquired kaya umabot na sa sampu ang may COVID sa estado. Ayon kay Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, importante ang lockdown para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng UK variant ng virus.





"I know it is very tough. We have Easter coming up, we have school holidays coming up. But let's do it now and let's do it right and let's see if we can come through it at the other end. It is the UK strain - highly infectious - and the last thing I want to see is our most vulnerable in our community or people ending up in our COVID wards in our hospitals. So this is a protective measure but it's absolutely the right thing to do based on the health advice."





Dahil dito limitado ang makakalabas ng bahay.





"Of course for essential work, and to buy essential supplies - food, medications and so forth. To look after a vulnerable person, and for exercise. And people, as in the past, can have up to two visitors to their home. And they can go out and exercise in a family group or if they're by themselves, with one other person from different family group."





Mahigpit din ang ipinapatupad na restriksyon sa buong queensland dahil ang isa sa bagong nagpositibo ng COVID-19 ay una nang nakabyahe papunta sa may Gladstone.





Lahat ay inabisuhang magsuot ng mask.





At magiging limitado ang pagtitipon sa loob ng bahay na hanggang sa tatlumpung katao lamang.





Si Ro- Em Anne Frogson, na nakatira sa may Greater Brisbane, aminadong kahit laging handa sa pagkain para sa pamilya ngayong muling mag-lockdown, di pa rin daw maalis ang kanyang pag-aalala lalo pat may tatlo itong anak at meron din syang health issues na kailangang pag-ingatan.





“Now we are doing stocking, we stock for fortnight, we don’t have to worry about our food and necessities because we have it already, I think this COVID is teaching you to be one step ahead.”





Nanawagan din sya sa lahat na maging responsable ngayong mas nakakahawa ang virus na kanilang hinaharap.





“It’s a bit scary and alarming, you know and people don’t follow protocols and rules from the health department that’s quite triggering.”





Sa ulat ng ABC News, kabilang sa maglolockdown ang mga residente, nakatira sa Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Moreton at Brisbane council areas.





Simula din bukas magsasara ang eskwelahan, habang patuloy namang bukas ang childcare para sa mga anak ng mga health workers. Nagsisimula namang mag-panic buying sa mga groceries stores at supermarket sa lugar.











