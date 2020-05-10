SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Selebrasyon ng Mother's day sa gitna ng lockdown

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Patty Miller and Michael Catayas with their Pinay mums.

Patty Miller and Michael Catayas with their Pinay mums. Source: Patty Miller and Michael Catayas

Published 10 May 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 8:25am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tuloy ang selebrasyon ng Mother's day para sa Filo-Aussie na sina Patty Miller at Michael Catayas sa kabila ng lockdown. Bagama't naiiba ngayong taon dahil sa mga restriksyon, mapa-stay at home man o may social distancing, may mga paraan pa rin upang maipadama na espesyal ang kanilang mga ina.

Available in other languages
