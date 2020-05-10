Selebrasyon ng Mother's day sa gitna ng lockdown

Patty Miller and Michael Catayas with their Pinay mums. Source: Patty Miller and Michael Catayas
Published 10 May 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 8:25am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tuloy ang selebrasyon ng Mother's day para sa Filo-Aussie na sina Patty Miller at Michael Catayas sa kabila ng lockdown. Bagama't naiiba ngayong taon dahil sa mga restriksyon, mapa-stay at home man o may social distancing, may mga paraan pa rin upang maipadama na espesyal ang kanilang mga ina.
Published 10 May 2020 at 1:59pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 8:25am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share