Paano ka nga ba maapektuhan ng 2020-2021 federal budget?

Natataon ang panahong ito sa pagbili ng bahay.

May ibibigay na pampinanansyal na suporta ang pamahalaan sa mga negosyong kukuha ng mga empleyadong 35-na-taong gulang pababa.

Ibinahagi ng financial expert na si Maria Papa ang opinyon niya ukol sa kung papaano makakaapekto sa trabaho at kapasidad mong kumita at gumastos ang ilang key issues na kasama sa 2020-2021 federal budget.

Migrasyon

Ayon kay Maria, malaking bahagi ng pagtaas ng ekonomiya nitong 10-20 na taong nakalipas ang pagpasok ng mga skilled migrants sa Australya. "These skilled migrants are productive citizens who are able to work and contribute to the economy," Maria shares. Source: Flickr "These skilled migrants are productive citizens who are able to work and contribute to the economy," aniya.





"International students as well have been major contributors to our economy. The slump in the numbers has greatly affected schools and boarding houses. This is expected to continue in the next one to two years."





Ayon kay Jazmine Flores, ang may-ari ng auto shop na Talyer AU, nakita niya kung papaano naapektuhan ng pandemya ang mga international students at temporary visa holders.





"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive. We want to be able to give them industry experience; however we've seen them struggle due to the lack of support," saad ni Jazmine. "We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive." Source: Jazmine Flores "I was hoping under the new federal budget, there would be support for international students and businesses employing them, but there are none."





Habang tila kulang ang suporta sa mga international students at temporary visa holders, saad ni Maria na maaaring bumuti ang lagay ng migrasyon kapag mayroon ng bakuna at bumaba ang unemployment rate.





“The goal for the economy for the next 4 years is to bring down unemployment to 5.5% percent. If this happens, migration will pick up in the next 2-3 years."

First home owners

It's a great time to buy your first home. Source: Getty images Habang maaaring dalawa o tatlong taon pa bago mag-normalise and migrasyon, mainam ang panahong ito upang bumili ng unang tahanan kung may sapat kang ipon para dito.





"The housing market has been resilient lately. If you have the 5% deposit required for a first property, the government will provide you with a 15% guarantee. So basically, you only need 5% right now to buy your dream home."

JobMaker Hiring Credit

Pagkatapos ng JobSeeker at JobKeeper, ipinapakilala ngayon ng pamahalaan ang JobMaker Hiring Credit sa mga negosyo.





Sa pamamagitan ng JobMaker, makakatanggap ng $200 kada linggo ang mga negosyong may mga empleyadong nasa edad 16 hanggang 29, habang makakatanggap ng $100 kada linggo ang may mga empleyadong nasa edad 20 hanggang 35. “There's a reason for the government to focus on the young people. The future is dependent on them." Source: Getty Image “There's a reason for the government to focus on the young people. The future is dependent on them. There needs to be a focus on them so that they are able to gain skills that will help them make a living for the rest of their lives."





Saad ni Jazmine na magandang balita ito at aniya, "This is excellent support for our local apprentices. This incentivises us to look for local talents so we are also able to get support in order to sustain the business."

Paggastos

Saad ni Maria na ang mga maswerteng may trabaho pa ay nasa posisyon na tumulong sa ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng paggastos dito. Spend and help local businesses survive. Source: Getty images “If you get a tax refund or tax relief, try to support your local community. Spend and help local businesses survive.





"Also, because of the current low-interest environment, start thinking about paying off your mortgage as much as you can. It's a great time to bring your loans as much as you can. Whatever surplus you do have after paying your mortgage, you can use to invest in other properties."





