Kulturang Pilipino, musika inspirasyon ng mang-aawit mula Kanlurang Sydney sa pagsulat ng kanyang unang e-book

Sa gitna din ng pandemya, nabuo niya ang kanyang unang electronic book na "My Lola", batay sa kulturang Pilipino na kinalakihan niya dito sa Sydney.





Ayon sa Gng Bangel, na isa ring voice mentor, malaking tulong para sa kanya at sa kanyang mga estudyante na naitutuloy pa rin nila ang kanilang mga music lessons sa kabila ng mga lockdown.











Para sa maraming mga musikero, naging sandalan nila ang pag-awit para malibang sa gitna ng pandemya.

Pasalamat ang voice mentor na si Tina Bangel tuloy ang musika online kasama ng kanyang mga estudyante, nananatiling maayos ang kanilang kaisipan.

Sa gitna ng hamon ng Covid-19, nailabas niya ang kanyang e-book na "My Lola" batay sa kulturang Pilipino.

Virtual Singing. Musician and voice mentor Tina Ranoso Bangel has moved her voice lessons online due to the Covid restrictions and lockdowns. Source: SBS Filipino





Musika ang libangan sa gitna ng pandemya

Inamin ng mang-aawit mula Kanlurang Sydney na sa unang mga buwan ng pandemya noong 2020 pare-parehong nangangapa ang mga tao kung ano ang gagawin dahil nga bago para sa lahat ang coronavirus.





"In the first lockdown we were all in the same boat, we didn’t really know what this is all about," aniya,





Batid ni Tina Bangel na mahirap para sa lahat ang mga naging pagbabago at buti na nga lang, andyan ang kanyang pamilya at musika na patuloy niyang kasama kahit pa nga may pandemya.





Habang marami ang naiinip sa panananatili sa bahay, abala naman ang One Voice Singing teacher sa kanyang pagtuturo ng musika sa mga bata.





"We just have to make the most of it and do what we can and be grateful that we are safe, my family is safe and well so far."





Ugnayan sa virtual music lessons

"During the first lockdown we were just trying to make do of what we have, getting to the Zoom lessons," kwento niya tungkol sa paglipat ng kanyang music classes online.





Last year we all had our concerts virtually so I held virtual live performances.





Sa ikalawang lockdown sa Sydney nitong 2021, itinuloy ni Tina Bangel ang kanyang online lessons.





“I’m doing online classes and it’s kind of not new to the students. We are kind of used to having Zoom calls and online classes."





"This time around I was really hoping for face-to-face concerts and that didn’t happen because during winter lots of the kids were unwell and I decided that we’ll just wait for springtime when the cold season dies down and then the lockdowns happen."





Umaasa pa rin ang mang-aawit na sa mga darating na buwan ay maghaharap din sila ng kanyang mga estudyante.





Pamilya at kultura inspirasyon para sa "My Lola"

"My Mum would make and give us adobo, lugaw and all Filipino meals and she would deliver it here and we'd all eat together and that's how the book came about," pagbabahagi ni Tina Bangel sa naging inspirasyon ng kanyang e-book na 'My Lola'.





Nang sumailalim sa operasyon si Gng Bangel, at sa panahon na nagpapagaling ito bago magpandemya, malaki ang naging tulong ng kanyang ina sa pag-aasikaso sa kanyang anak na si Christian.





"When I had my operation, I had an 8-week recovery period and during that time, my mum would come over with these Filipino dishes 'coz I couldn't cook and I was really limited to what I was able to do at home."





"It was about how I feel so grateful and we feel so loved when she cooks her Filipino food and she brings the family together."





It's about how the family comes together with her food. it talks about the culture. we had a little bit about how to make lumpia.

Ang "My Lola", na siyang unang libro ng 2021 AusMumpreneur Awards Finalist for People's Choice "Making a difference cultural diversity and inclusion” category, ay isinulat ni Tina Bangel sa pamamagitan ng tinig ng kanyang nag-iisang anak na si Christian.





"I haven't met both my lolas so I'm seeing it through the eyes of my son."





"Just looking at the way he loves his lola's food and every time she comes over with a meal or go over there, he is just so happy... he is in his element and just so happy that we're all together."





Ang "My Lola" ay isang simpleng e-book para sa mga bata na nagbibigay halaga sa ugnayan ng pamilya at kahalagahan na hindi mawala ang kulturang Pilipino sa mga bata.





"Being half Australian and half Filipino, I really want my son to have something to show his children when he becomes a parent. Something that he can pass on to them and something he can be proud of."





'It's about how the family comes together with her food. it talks about the culture.' Source: Supplied by Tina Bangel





Sinisimulan na din ni Gng Bangel ang kanyang "My Pamilya" music journey program - isang musical lessons na kanyang binuo para sa pagtuturo sa mga bata sa pamamigitan ng musika.





"The lessons are designed so that we can cater for all the young age groups especially now that we are in lockdown. There's a lot of families and parents that kind of don't know what to do or how to teach their children at this time.





