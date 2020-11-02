SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ang mga pagbabago sa negosyo ng Hoy Pinoy barbecue dahil sa pandemya

hoy pinoy, barbecue, pandemic, covid

"Don't be afraid of change," says food entrepreneur Regina Meehan. Source: Hoy Pinoy Facebook page

Published 3 November 2020 at 10:15am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Habang maraming mga negosyong permanente ng nagsara dahil sa pandemya, nagpatuloy at nakaraos ang Hoy Pinoy. Ibinahagi ng may-ari na si Regina Meehan kung papaano nila ito nagawa.

Highlights
  • Bago ang pandemya, dumadaan na sa research and development and mga produkto ng Hoy Pinoy.
  • Saad ni Regina na kailangan may multiple income streams ang isang negosyo upang makaligtas ito sa mga sakuna gaya ng pandemya.
  • Sapat na pera at pokus sa pangangailangan ng mga customer ang pinakamahalagang tuunan ng pansin.
"Because COVID happened, we have to restart and have a different mind set. You give your 110%. You never give up."

Habang aminado ang may-ari ng Hoy Pinoy na si Regina Meehan na nagbago ang kanilang mga plano dahil sa pandemya, isa pa rin siya sa mga maswerteng negosyante ngayon.
hoy pinoy, barbecue, pandemic, covid
Regina Meehan of Hoy Pinoy Source: Regina and James Meehan


Aminado si Regina na naging maswerte sila at hanggang ngayon ay patuloy pa rin ang Hoy Pinoy. Maliban sa desisyon nilang pakawalan ang kanilang food stall sa Queen Victoria market sa Melbourne CBD, nasa gitna sila ng research and development bago nangyari ang pandemya.

"All we had to do was accelerate the release of our [packed] products. They weren't supposed to be released until end of 2021, but the pandemic hastened the process."

hoy pinoy, barbecue, pandemic, covid
"Our products weren't supposed to be released until end of 2021, but the pandemic hastened the process." Source: Regina and James Meehan


Maliban dito, aminado siya na malaking tulong ang pagkakaroon ng multiple streams of income sa negosyo nila.

"In business, you have to be proactive to ensure you have multiple income streams moving forward. Doing product delivery is just a small chunk of what we do."

"We do events. We also do those events in New Zealand and import charcoal from there and because New Zealand wasn't as affected by COVID as Australia, our business continued there [while we had to shut down temporarily here]."

hoy pinoy, barbecue, pandemic, covid
"Because New Zealand wasn't as affected by COVID as Australia, our business continued there [while we had to shut down temporarily here]." Source: Regina and James Meehan


Hawak ang multiple streams of income at swerte, saad ni Regina na marami silang mga leksyong natutunan nitong masalimuot na panahong ito.

"One is to remain customer-focused. We looked at what customers needed during the pandemic and what they would need post-COVID."

"Financial reliance is also important. Make sure you have strong cash flow because there's no point in putting a small amount of money on, let's say new equipment or new products, if you can't do what needs to be done."

"Also, don't be afraid of change. You need to adjust. Your customer might not need what you're selling now; so moving forward, you have to change course. Ask yourself: What does everybody need right now?"

#PinoyInMelbourneStory: Regina Meehan ng Hoy Pinoy

Isang negosyante, piniling magbenta ng boba tea kits ng hindi na makapag-cater dahil sa pandemya



SBS Filipino
