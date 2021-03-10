Ano ang mga pagbabagong ginawa ng gobyerno sa Temporary Graduate visa sa Australia?

Highlights Ang Graduate Visa holder ay binigyan ng second post-study work visa ang mga estudyante na nakatira at nag-aaral sa mga regional areas.

Qualified para sa second 485 visa ay ang mga estudyante na nakapag-tapos sa regional na institution at dalawang taon na o higit pa naninirahan duon.

Kabilang sa lugar na matatawag na regional areas ay ang buong Australia, maliban na lang sa Sydney, Melbourne at Brisbane

Ang Post-Study Work Stream ng Temporary Graduate Visa, o mas kilalang Subclass 485 visa, ay susi para ang mga estudyante para makapanatili at makapagtrabaho dito sa Australia matapos maka-graduate ng kurso mula sa anumang Australian tertiary institution.





Ayon kay Alice Wang isang migration agent na naka-base sa Sydney, "The post-study work visa is for overseas students who have applied for their first student visa in Australia on or after 1 November 2011."











"And when they finish or complete at least a bachelor and higher degree level of studies in Australia, they are able to apply for the 485 visas within the six months of completing their studies in Australia."





Nagbibigay din ito ng mas mahabang panahon para manatili at makapag-trabaho depende sa kwalipikasyon.





"If the student completes a bachelor or a master degree by coursework, then they are able to request a two-year visa, if they complete a master degree by research, the 485 visa can be granted for up to three years, and if the students complete a PhD degree in Australia, then the initial 485 visa can be granted for up to four years."





Source: getty image





Ginawa ang mga pagbabago ng Department of Home Affairs para sa mga 485 visa holders para kahit papaano ay matulungan ang mga estudyante na makabangon matapos maapektuhan ng pandemya.





Ayon kay Niraj Shrestha ng Neil Consultancy migration kung dati kailangan nasa Australia kung mag-apply hanggang ma-grant ang 485 visa, pero ngayon kahit offshore pa ang aplikante, pwede kang mabigyan ng visa.





"Because of the pandemic, the international students have been hit hard, they were about to finish, one or two semesters left, and they were on holiday, or they were back home to see their families, and now because of the border control, they couldn't come back. But now, because of this change, now they can apply for 485, and you know, when the border is open, they can come to Australia."





"Now effective from 20 January 2021, the 485 visa holder, if they are eligible, they can apply for a second 485 visa if they have been living continuously in a regional centre or regional area then they may be eligible to extend, either one year or two years, the same subclass visa."





"There are two categories of regional area, one is called regional centres, and the other one is regional areas. The city of Perth, the city of Adelaide, can be considered as the regional centres. Also, the regional centre actually includes a lot of areas; for example, Wollongong, Newcastle in New South Wales can be considered as a regional centre as well."





Sa visa ding ito , ang primary applicant ay pwedeng isama ang buong pamilya, na may full working rights, at pwede ding mag-aral dito sa bansa.





"And during that time, they can go and get married, and they can bring their family members, and once the visa is granted, they will have the same conditions as a primary applicant. And the other good thing about the 485 visa is, you know there is no limit, the work restrictions, there is no restrictions so you can work full-time or you can work part-time, so there is no any restriction, there is no any condition."





Pathway para makakuha ng permanent residency

Source: Getty Images/swissmediavision





Kadalasang kliyente ni Shrestha ay mga estudyante mula Nepal, India, Bangladesh at Pakistan.





At karamihan sa kanila ay nag-aaral sa regional areas, dahil mas mabilis umano ang kanilang pathway para sa permanent residency.





"And the reason the graduate visa was introduced, we call it a temporary visa, it's a pathway to a permanent visa. So, I believe this is a very good incentive for specific, you know, international students to go ahead and study in a regional area."





Ang Graduate Work Stream visa naman ay aabot lang sa labing walong buwan. At dahil work stream, para makapag-apply ng permanent residency, kailangan ang trabaho ay nasa skilled occupation list at kailangan makapasa sa skill assessment .





