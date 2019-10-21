SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bago magsumite ng aplikasyon sa utang, siguruhin munang ayos ang inyong credit score

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australia's big 4 banks

Australia's big 4 banks Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 2:46pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dapat siguruhin ng mga hihiram ng pera sa bangko, na ayos ang kanilang credit score at ito ay nasa tamang puntos ng mga ahensya sa pautang.

Published 21 October 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 2:46pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero