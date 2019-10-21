Bago magsumite ng aplikasyon sa utang, siguruhin munang ayos ang inyong credit score
Australia's big 4 banks Source: AAP
Published 21 October 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 2:46pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dapat siguruhin ng mga hihiram ng pera sa bangko, na ayos ang kanilang credit score at ito ay nasa tamang puntos ng mga ahensya sa pautang.
Published 21 October 2019 at 2:11pm, updated 28 October 2019 at 2:46pm
By Maria Papa
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share