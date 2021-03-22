SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano panatilihing COVID-safe ang iyong lugar na pinagtatrabahuan

Businesswoman in the office wearing protective face mask and using hand sanitizer Source: Getty Images

Published 23 March 2021 at 9:43am, updated 23 March 2021 at 11:33am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by SHIELA JOY LARRADOR-CUBERO
Lumabas sa pag-aaral, dalawa sa limang Australians ay nag-aalala sa kalinisan ng kanilang lugar na pinagta-trabahuan. Unti-unti na kasing bumabalik sa mga opisina ang naka-work from home dahil sa pandemya.

Highlights
  • Lumabas sa pag-aaral ng Fantastic Services Group na dalawa sa limang Australians ay nag-aalala sa kalinisan ng kanilang lugar na pinagta-trabahuan.
  • Higit one-fourth ang balisa sa mikrobyo nang magsimula ang pandemya, habang two-thirds ay sobrang nag-iingat para di makahawak ng anong bagay sa labas ng bahay.
  • Australians nag-iba ang pananaw ukol sa kalinisan dahil sa pandemya.
"I think I definitely feel safer at home because there's not as many people here, it's just my partner and I,  and you don't have to worry so much about touching a surface that someone else has touched or about having enough personal space around you. Obviously, at work, it's much different because you are dealing with so many people."

Puno ng pangamba at pagkabahala,si Lana Bogunovich  dahil di magtatagal babalik sya sa kanyang tinutuluyang opisina sa Sydney’s CBD. Ilang buwan din  kasi syang naka-work from home, dahil sa pandemya.

"When I returned to work, I was definitely more aware and more conscious about surfaces that I touch, about how close I stood to people. So, upon coming into work, there is a hand sanitisation station as you enter into the office, there is also a temperature checking machine as well, but in addition to that, I would also go to the bathroom and wash my hands as soon as I came into to the office off public transport, and that's not something that I normally used to do."

Ayon sa CEO ng Fantastic Services Group  Rune Sovndahl, ang resulta ng pag-aaral ay nagpapahiwatig lang na nag-iba na ang pananaw ng mga Australians sa kalinisan sa takot na mahawa ng COVID virus.

"Our research shows that it's actually quite a high number that are severely anxious of going back to work. Two in five Australians are concerned with cleanliness when returning to work, almost a quarter of Australians have become anxious. People are concerned about going out in public despite it being open again, and we all know that people weren't really afraid of going out in public before that."

Dagdag ni Lana Bogunovich,  dahil sa hamon na naranasan na dala ng virus, mas  masuri sya ngayon sa katagang safe work environment.

"Safe work environment in a time of COVID is having strict policies in place, having a tap on how many people are allowed in the meeting room at any one time. Also having ample personal space around me so that I'm not sitting right next to someone else, and also having access to hand sanitisation, and having sanitary wipes as well, especially because we do tend to share desks. And also, the temperature checking machine as well upon entering, I think that has also given me an added level of feeling safer."

Pinaliwanag ng New South Wales SafeWork Director of Health and Safe Design, Jim Kelly,  ang pagkakaroon  COVIDSafe Plan ay nakakatulong para  di na maging balisa at maging kompyansa sa pagbalik sa normal na work set up.

"It's really important that we do continue to maintain a COVIDSafe business plan, it's really keeping things simple, it's about hand hygiene, ensuring that you wash your hands frequently when contacting surfaces that might be touched by a number of people, maintain physical distancing, particularly from the members of the public or costumers that we might be regularly in contact with, and making sure we report symptoms and get checked for COVID virus as soon as symptoms arrive." 

Dagdag ni Sovndahl, para ligtas,  kailangan i-minimise ang paghawak sa mga mga bagay na kadalasan ginagamit ng tao sa paligid, gaya ng mga door knobs, taps at switch ng ilaw.  

"When there is a door that is always used, it may be worth investing in the new foot-handle, which means you can open it with your foot like in restaurants, so the idea of germ-proofing high traffic area can help people get back to work. There is a couple of things that just make people not just feel safe but be safe."

At makakatulong din kung  bigyan ng lahat ng mga empleyado  sa isang opisina ng mga sanitisers, antibacterial wipes  at panatilin ang social distancing desk.

Higit sa lahat, pwedeng mag-invest ang mga may ari ng kompanya ng  antiviral  sanitation o tinatawag na fogging.

"We have a service called antiviral sanitisation, which is a fogging service, it's a spray, a system that evaporates the antiviral solution and it can go in every single crevice, we do this in kindergarten so it's safe, and we do this in schools, nurseries, so it's safe enough, but it's very good for offices as well, and especially if you've got high traffic area."   

 Dahil naging epektibo ang resulta sa ginawang pagpigil sa pagkalat ng COVID virus  ng  bansang Australia , ayon sa SafeWork Director ng Health and Safe Design, Jim Kelly maaari gawin ang fogging kung may outbreak  sa opisinang tinutulugayan.

"Australia has done extremely well in managing the COVID-19 risk. At this stage, there is really no need to be doing anything out of the ordinary with your cleaning unless there is an outbreak, but assuming that the virus has not entered your workplace, there is absolutely no reason why you should change your normal cleaning protocols."

 Para  sa karagdagang  impormasyon bisitahin ang SafeWork Australia website.

 

 

