SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano maiiwasan ang pagkalunod?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

drowning

Swim between the flags Source: AAP/Dan Peled

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 12 December 2019 at 12:07pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sa isa pang mainit na tag-init, ang mga awtoridad ay humihiling sa mga lumalangoy na maging maingat habang ang bilang ng mga taong nalulunod ay tumaas ng sampung porsyento mula noong nakaraang taon.

Published 12 December 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 12 December 2019 at 12:07pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero