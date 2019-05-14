Paano bumoto sa 2019 pambansang halalan sa Australya

Members of the public casting their vote Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Ang mga Australyano ay tutungo sa mga presinto ng halalan upang bumoto sa Sabado, ika 18 ng Mayo 2019. Ang pagboto ay sapilitan at lahat ng mga mamamayang maaring bumoto at may edad na 18 taon pataas, ay kailangang magpalista sa Australian Electoral Commission. Kapag nakapagpa-rehistro na, kailangang bumoto upang hindi mamultahan.
