SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano bumoto sa 2019 pambansang halalan sa Australya

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Members of the public casting their vote at Kelmscott Senior High School on election day of the Canning by election in Kelmscott, Western Australia on Saturday Sept. 19, 2015. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING

Members of the public casting their vote Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2019 at 2:09pm, updated 14 May 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang mga Australyano ay tutungo sa mga presinto ng halalan upang bumoto sa Sabado, ika 18 ng Mayo 2019. Ang pagboto ay sapilitan at lahat ng mga mamamayang maaring bumoto at may edad na 18 taon pataas, ay kailangang magpalista sa Australian Electoral Commission. Kapag nakapagpa-rehistro na, kailangang bumoto upang hindi mamultahan.

Published 14 May 2019 at 2:09pm, updated 14 May 2019 at 3:05pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero