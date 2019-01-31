SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Lumalaking pagsusuri sa tag-tuyot at sunog, dahil sa pag-gamit ng satellite

Australia's coast as seen by European Space Agency

Australia's coast as seen by European Space Agency Source: ESA

Published 31 January 2019 at 11:34am, updated 31 January 2019 at 2:07pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang panganib ng tag-tuyot at malalaking sunog ay maaring mahulaan ng ilang buwan bago maganap, salamat sa lumalaking pagsusuring gumagamit ng teknolohiya mula sa mga satellite.

