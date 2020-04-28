SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Benepisyo ng work-from-home para sa mga nagtatrabahong ama

Working from home gives these dads work-life balance.

Working from home gives these dads work-life balance. Source: Facebook page

Published 28 April 2020 at 2:31pm, updated 4 May 2020 at 4:37pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Naghahatid ng tamang balanse sa buhay ang work-from-home para sa mga nagtatrabahong ama na sina Joel Chua at Robie Mangubat. Pakinggan ang kanilang kwento.

