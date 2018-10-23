Eksaminasyon sa HSC, nagsimula na sa buong Australya

HSC students who are unable to travel outside of Sydney's municipal limits will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Source: SBS
Published 23 October 2018 at 11:21am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mahigit sa isang daang libong estudyante sa kahabaan ng bansa, ang kukuha ng kanilang panghuling eksaminasyon sa susunod na ilang linggo.
Published 23 October 2018 at 11:21am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share