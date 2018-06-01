I am/ We Are 3pm, June 2 / Saturday at the Laverton Community Hub Source: Supplied
Published 1 June 2018 at 4:29pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Isang community theatre project na ibinabahagi ang kweto ng mga migrante, binuo at sinalaysay ng mga migranteIto'y nabuo sa pagtutulungan ng komunidad Pilipino, Karen at African communities sa Melbourne. Ibinagi ng Dikector at may akda ng I am/ We are Reagan Maiquez ang ilang mga detalye.
