'I couldn't do LDR anymore': Isang bagong-kasal ukol sa onshore partner visa

"I went to Australia on a tourist visa to visit my husband and to see how life is here. I realised I couldn't do LDR anymore. We were finally in the same place. I didn't want to be apart from him again."





Pagkatapos ng anim na buwan na ligawan, naiwan si Catherine Manlapaz sa Pilipinas habang nanatili ang kanyang asawa na ngayon sa Australya ng walong taon.





Dahil sa isang tiket

"I met my husband in college in Nueva Ecija. I was 18 years old and studying to be a teacher and he was 24, studying to be a vet. He sold me a raffle ticket for a fundraiser for their org. He was annoyingly persistent. I told him I would buy one but that I would pay him next time."





When Catherine and Reylan first started dating Source: Catherine Manlapaz





Dahil sa isang tiket, nahulog and loob nila sa isa't isa, ngunit aminado si Catherine na wala silang opisyal na relasyon.





"He wasn't my boyfriend. I wasn't his girlfriend. We didn’t have a formal relationship when he left for Australia, so I was unsure where I stood. I felt that I needed to continue with him though. I was really sad when he left."





Dahil wala silang ipinangako sa bawat isa, saad ni Catherine na sinubukan niyang hindi maapektuhan noong dalawang buwang hindi nagparamdam si Reylon.





During Reylan's visits to the Philippines Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"But after two months, he contacted me again. My heart was beating fast when I heard from him. Did he still like me? Or didn't he? He still did, so I was more than willing to continue. Then from there, our relationship got deeper and we decided to make things official."





Nagtagal ng walong taon ang kanilang LDR.





"He would visit the Philippines, but there was a time that he didn't come home for four years straight. There were so many times that I wanted to give up, but the thought of not ending up with him was unimaginable for me, so I decided to stay with him."





Ang desisyung manatili sa relasyon ay nagbuhat ng proposal sa 2018 at kasal sa 2019.





The couple married on May 4, 2019. Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"We got married on May 4, then he went back to Australia on May 10. He told me to get a tourist visa to Australia so I can assess life here, to see if I would like it. My visit would be our honeymoon as well."





Magkasama na

Valid lamang ng tatlong buwan ang tourist visa ni Catherine at wala pa sa plano ng dalawa ng lumipat siya ng Australya. Ngunit, saad ni Catherine na ayaw na nilang mawalay sa isa't isa.





"We knew about the partner visa, but we weren't ready to file yet. However, our friends told us to look into applying onshore so that I could get a bridging visa. I would be able to stay because my husband is already a citizen. I only had a few days left on my tourist visa then."





Ang biglaang desisyon ay nagdala ng kaunting panahon upang kuhanin ang mga kailangang dokumento at punuan ang mga kailangang forms.





The couple has settled in Miningie, South Australia Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"It was so stressful because I thought it would be quick and easy. I wrote about our story on the application - I did so from the heart; but after we submitted, we were told we still needed more evidence. Oh my goodness! We were so stressed - I had no sleep during that time. I was just organising and collating our photos, messages, bank records...I did screenshots of everything related to our relationship. There were so many requirements!"





Payo ni Catherine para sa mga dadaanan sa ganitong sitwasyon na wag gawin sa huling sandali ang pag-apply.





"Prepare, so that when you decide to apply, you're relaxed. You're not rushing."





Kahit nagmadali ang dalawa, sinwerte si Catherine na mabigyan agad-agad ng Bridging Visa A .





"I'm happy! After eight years, we're finally together." Source: Catherine Manlapaz





Kahit masaya ang ngayong-South Australian sa nangyari, aminado siya na nagulat ang pamilya niya sa kanyang naging desisyon.





"I was hit by the realisation that I was moving away from my family. My dad was so sad and always asks me now when I would be coming home to visit. I'm so far away from them and it's hard; but this was my dream with Reylon. I'm happy! After eight years, we're finally together."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily