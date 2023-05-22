‘I felt at home’: Paano nabuo ang pakikipagkaibigan ng isang Australian volunteer sa komunidad sa Pilipinas

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png

Australian Catherine Scerri volunteers in the Philippines but fell in love with the country. Credit: Supplied

Hindi lang ugnayang diplomatiko ang ginugunita ng Philippines-Australia Friendship Day kundi ang mga personal na pagkakaibigan at pagtataguyod ng komunidad.

Key Points
  • Tuwing ika-22 ng Mayo ginugunita ang Philippines-Australia Friendship Day.
  • Isang Australian volunteer sa Pilipinas na si Catherine Scerri ang niyakap na ang bansa at tinuring na tunay na kaibigan sa mga Pilipino.
  • Sabi ni Catherine, pinagyaman ng Australia at Pilipinas ang kanyang pagkatao.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘I felt at home’: How an Australian volunteer builds friendship and community in the Philippines image

‘I felt at home’: Paano nabuo ang pakikipagkaibigan ng isang Australian volunteer sa komunidad sa Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

22/05/202307:29
Dalawampung taon na sa Pilipinas ang Australian volunteer na si Catherine Scerri.

Si Catherine ang Executive Director ng Bahay Tuluyan, isang children’s rights organisation na nakabase sa Pilipinas.
MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png
Bahay Tuluyan Executive Director Catherine Scerri
Tinutugunan nito ang mga pangangailangan ng mga kabataan, sa larangan ng edukasyon, sa pag-aalaga sa mga streetchildren, sa pagtuturo sa mga kabataan ng kanilang mga karapatan, at ng mga skills.
MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png
Catherine Scerri with Filipino kids.
Marunong na siyang magsalita ng tagalog at ng kaunting Bisaya.

“When I got here, and I encountered the people, I felt a real sense of warmth, a sense of protection, I felt very at home. It was so many things that were really different from Australia, but I also felt very, very welcome. I think that was something that has continued throughout all my years in the Philippines.”
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png
Catherine Scerri attending graduation in a Philippine school.
Tumatak din kay Catherine ang mga ugaling Pinoy na katatagan, tiyaga at pagiging mapagbigay.

Niyakap na nga ni Catherine ang kulturang Pinoy gaya ng mga fiesta.

Ilan din sa mga paboritong pagkain ni Catherine ay kinilaw, tanigue at iba pang seafoods.
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Sabi ni Catherine, pinagyaman ng Australia at Pilipinas ang kanyang pagkatao.

“Being an Australian who’s moved to the Philippines and has volunteered here, I can see how important it is for Australians to contribute their time, additional skills, additional support."

"But I can also see how much richness there is in the Philippines that can be shared with Australia – you know, there’s so much richness in the culture, in the value system. So, I think both ways … a kind of cultural exchange, and openness is very, very powerful.”
Mga balita ngayong ika-22 ng Mayo

