'I survived COVID-19': Isang community leader sa kanyang sakit at paggaling

"I never thought I would get it. When I got the call, I said, 'No it can't be true!' But, it was. I was positive for the coronavirus."





Hindi nanggaling abroad ang Melburnian na si Liza Di Blasio at wala siyang kilala na positibo para sa COVID-19, kaya sa kanyang akala, malamang di niya makukuha ang sakit na ito.





Positibo

Inisip niyang hindi siya tatamaan ng virus, kaya't normal ang pamumuhay at pagtatrabaho ni Liza. Patuloy ang pagtatrabaho niya bilang isang customer service officer, Pangulo ng Give Love Inc, Community Development Manager of Western Union at Assistant Treasurer of the Filipino Community Council of Victoria (FCCVI).





Liza is a career woman and a leader in the Filipino community.





"Then I got a slight cough, a fever, chills and body aches. I went to the doctor, but he said 'You're fine. It's not coronavirus - you didn't go overseas or come in contact with anyone who is infected.' "





Ngunit pagkatapos ng kanyang bisita sa doktor, nalaman ni Liza na may nagpositibo sa nakaraang pagdiriwang na dinaluhan niya.





"I rang the COVID-19 hotline on March 20 and I was referred to a testing centre. I did a test the day I called and at 10 o'clock that night, the Department of Health rang me and told me I was positive."





"Oh my God! I said it couldn't be true because my doctor said i didn't have the virus - but it was true. I had COVID-19. I was so scared! I thought i was going to die. I was crying. I was so upset. It's so hard to explain."





Propesyunal at personal

Pagdating sa pagpapaliwanag, kinailangang tumawag ni Liza sa kanyang mga kasamahan sa trabaho, mga kaibigan at pamilya upang sabihin ang ukol sa kanyang kondisyon.





"First, I called my boss because I was working the week prior to being symptomatic. Aside from me, there are seven in the office - so they all went home and got tested. Luckily, they all tested negative. I called up the friends I associated with as well - they also all tested negative."





"My family was shocked. My sister in Las Vegas who is a nurse was devastated - she rang me all the time to ask how I was. Everyone was shocked and scared."





Ngunit hindi niya maaring hayaang matakot ang kanyang sarili - marami pa siyang kailangang asikasuhin at tulungan.





"I'm a mum of three. I didn't want my kids to lose a mum. I support some of my family in the Philippines and I am a community leader. That's where I got my courage - I needed to get better because I still wanted to help others."





Liza on a video chat with her children during quarantine





Kahit may sakit siya, patuloy pa rin ang pagtulong niya sa iba. Nagbigay siya ng pera sa mga international students and nagpadala ng bigas sa mga kamag-anak niya sa Pilipinas.





"They were shocked. They said to me, 'You're sick and you're still doing this for us?' The virus can't stop me from helping those I can."





Ang pinagdaanan

"I was lucky I only had mild symptoms. I felt drowsy, I had a dry throat and watery eyes and, I would get dizzy when I stood up; but I didn't have shortness of breath."





Liza's daughter dropped off essentials for her during quarantine.





Ayon sa kanya, malaking ang tinulong ng pagpapahinga, maligamgam na tubig at lemon at pagbabad sa ilalim ng araw tuwing umaga sa kanyang paggaling.





"The Department of Health told me that I needed to call Triple Zero if my symptoms worsened. I was lucky - the virus never reached my lungs."





Negatibo si Liza para sa virus noong April 2.





"I was in home isolation for a month and I was finally free; so I went to the supermarket to get toilet paper," she laughs, adding, "There was none left!"





Still practising social distancing; A friend drops off food for Liza.





Maliban sa toilet paper, ang talagang na-miss ni Liza ay ang kanyang mga kaibigan at pamilya.





"I miss them, especially my grandchild. That's the most challenging part. My friends are also sympathetic, but scared. It's understandable. I also wouldn't dare meet with them right now."





Hindi permanente and sitwasyon ngayon at umaasa si Liza na malapit ng matapos ang pandemic.





" Normal will take time. Whoever had or has the virus, it's not your fault. Don't be embarrassed. I pray for healing."





