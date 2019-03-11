SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ang gawain ng babaeng pastor ay hindi lamang sa loob ng simbahan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pastor Josie

The female pastor feels fulfilled in choosing to serve others. Source: Supplied by Josephine Yap

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 2:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bilang bahagi ng pardiriwang ng International Women's Day, kinausap namin ang isang babaeng pastor ng isang Kristyanong simbahan.

Published 11 March 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 12 March 2019 at 2:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero