SBS sa Wikang Filipino

ICAC humingi ng pondo sa SA

Published 31 May 2018 at 3:48pm
By Norma Hennessy
South Australia News. Summary of latest news in the state by Norma Hennessy

ICAC asks for more funds in SA; State government to pass a law to keep paedophiles in jail;  Shipping channel in Adelaide to be expanded;  Southern Expressway becomes more dangerous; Music festival revives '60 music; and Brabham racing car to trial new track

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero