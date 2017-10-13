Aydentiti ng nag-hack ng mga sensitibong impormasyon di pa batid: Pyne

Napanatili ng mga cyber hackers na magnakaw ng mga datos mula sa Australian defence-sub-contarctor.
F35s Lightning II jets (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 14 October 2017 at 9:53am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inamin ng Pederal na gobyerno hindi parin nila alam kung sino ang nag-hack ng mga komersyal na sensitibong impormasyon tungkol sa mga bagong fighter jet at navy vessels higit isang taon na ang nakalipas. Larawan: F35s Lightning II jets (AAP)
Published 14 October 2017 at 9:53am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share