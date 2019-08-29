Lumalaking panganib ng pagkawala ng kuryente sa darating na tag-init

Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working. Source: AAP
Published 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagbabala ang energy regulator ng Australya, sa lumalaking panganib ng pagkawala ng kuryente sa panahon ng tag-init, dahil sa luma at hindi maasahang infrastruktura.
Published 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share