Lumalaking panganib ng pagkawala ng kuryente sa darating na tag-init

Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working.

Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working.

Published 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Nagbabala ang energy regulator ng Australya, sa lumalaking panganib ng pagkawala ng kuryente sa panahon ng tag-init, dahil sa luma at hindi maasahang infrastruktura.

