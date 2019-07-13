Ministro sa Katutubong Australyano, nangakong isasama sila sa Konstitusyon sa susunod na 3 taon
Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt Source: AAP
Published 13 July 2019 at 12:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:34pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang mga Australyano ay maaring bumoto sa panukalang kilalanin ang mga Katutubong Australyano sa Konstitusyon sa loob ng susunod na tatlong taon.
