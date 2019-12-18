SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Problema sa visa naiugnay sa di magandang kalusugan ng pag-iisip para sa mga refugees

Published 18 December 2019 at 5:10pm, updated 18 December 2019 at 5:35pm
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A new study has revealed that refugees and asylum seekers on temporary visas have significantly higher symptoms of post-traumatic stress and depression than those on permanent visas. Lumabas sa isang bagong pag-aaral na ang mga refugee at asylum seeker naka-temporary visa ay may makabuluhan at mataas na sintomas ng post traumatic stress at depression kumpara sa mga naka permanenteng visa. Sinabi ng may-akda ng pag-aaral na ang mahaba at walang katiyakang estado sa buahy ay naiuugnay sa mga negatibong epekto sa kalusugan ng isip.

