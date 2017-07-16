Fatspiration Brandi nagbibigay inspirasyon sa mga malalaking ang hugis na babae
Elaine Arendain a.k.a Brandi of Fatspiration Source: Fatspiration by Brandi Facebook page
Published 16 July 2017 at 11:52am, updated 28 December 2019 at 12:25pm
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Layunin ng Filipina Vlogger mula Adelaide na si Elaine Arendain, na kilala din bilang Brandi na makapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa mga may plus size na babae sa pamamagitan ng kanyang mga videos.
