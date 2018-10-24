Imbestigador sinusuri nang husto ang kaso laban sa murder suspek sa CDO

A view of University of of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines Main Campus (Formerly Mindanao University of Science and Technology) located at the Source: Wikimedia/FSUUpedia Restore Division CC BY-SA 3.0
Published 24 October 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinusuri nang husto ng mga imbestigador ang mga ebidensiya laban sa suspek ng pagpatay sa Pangulo ng University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, Cagayan de Oro City. Ayon sa pulisya, maaring mapagtibay pa ang ebidensiya at kaso laban sa suspek sa pagpatay kay Dr Ricardo Rotoras noong Disyembre 2017.
Published 24 October 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 12:13pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share