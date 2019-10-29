SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinuno ng Islamic State Al-Baghdadi, napatay sa paglusob ng mga sundalong Amerikano

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria,

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2019 at 12:00pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Walang dudang ang pinaka-hihanahap na tao sa planeta, ay ang pinuno ng Islamic State Abu Bark al-Baghdadi, na napatay noong Sabado.

Published 29 October 2019 at 12:00pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero