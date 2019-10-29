Pinuno ng Islamic State Al-Baghdadi, napatay sa paglusob ng mga sundalong Amerikano
People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Source: AP
Walang dudang ang pinaka-hihanahap na tao sa planeta, ay ang pinuno ng Islamic State Abu Bark al-Baghdadi, na napatay noong Sabado.
