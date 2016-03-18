SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Maasahan ba ang lahat ng impormasyong makakalap mula social media?

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_480705.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 5:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Maaasahan ba ang mga impormasyong mula social media? Ano ang gagampanang papel ng social media sa paghalal ng susunod na Pangulo ng Pilipinas? Narito ang sagot ng ating social media expert Associate Professor Cheryl Soriano mula De La Salle University. Larawan: social media - Pixabay/geralt Public Domain

Published 18 March 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 5:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan