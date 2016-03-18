Maasahan ba ang lahat ng impormasyong makakalap mula social media?

Published 18 March 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 5:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Maaasahan ba ang mga impormasyong mula social media? Ano ang gagampanang papel ng social media sa paghalal ng susunod na Pangulo ng Pilipinas? Narito ang sagot ng ating social media expert Associate Professor Cheryl Soriano mula De La Salle University. Larawan: social media - Pixabay/geralt Public Domain
Published 18 March 2016 at 4:32pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 5:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share