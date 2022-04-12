Isang cook nagtayo ng Filipino food business sa Katherine, NT

Agnes Adan [L], owner of Bawang Katherine, promotes filipino food in her town. Source: Agnes Adan
Published 12 April 2022 at 3:10pm, updated 12 April 2022 at 3:12pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Nais ng Territorian na si Agnes Adan na makilala ang Filipino food sa regional Katherine, a lugar na kilala bilang kung saan ang 'outback meets the tropics'.
