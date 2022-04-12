SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Isang cook nagtayo ng Filipino food business sa Katherine, NT

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

filipino food month, filipino cuisine

Agnes Adan [L], owner of Bawang Katherine, promotes filipino food in her town. Source: Agnes Adan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2022 at 3:10pm, updated 12 April 2022 at 3:12pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS

Nais ng Territorian na si Agnes Adan na makilala ang Filipino food sa regional Katherine, a lugar na kilala bilang kung saan ang 'outback meets the tropics'.

Published 12 April 2022 at 3:10pm, updated 12 April 2022 at 3:12pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 27 ng Oktubre

Visa Application

Federal Bugdet 2022: Ano ang mga inilaan para sa migration at visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese