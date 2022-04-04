Isang Pilipina na dating miner, nagsalita ukol sa misogyny at harrasment sa mga minahan sa Australya
Sharon Mateo Byrne was the first Filipina who worked full-time in the Mount Isa mining company she sought employment with. Source: Sharon Mateo Byrne
Published 4 April 2022 at 3:48pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by TJ Corea, Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Pakinggan ang pag-uusap ukol sa sitwasyon ng mga babaeng miners sa mga minahan sa Australya.
