75 na taon na ang nakakalipas nang matapos ang WW II

VE Day Celebrations

VE day, held to commemorate the official end of World War II in Europe, Source: Hulton Archive

Published 5 May 2020 at 6:41pm, updated 6 May 2020 at 4:22pm
By Allen lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Ang pangalawang digmaang pandaigdig na nagsimula noong Setyembre ng 1940, ay natapos sa Europa, pitumpo't limang taon na sa liggong ito,ika walo sa buwan ng Mayo, 1945.

