SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kangaroos papatayin upang bigyang daan ang proyekto ng pabahay sa lugar

Kangaroos at Baldives Western Australia

Kangaroos at Baldives Western Australia Source: Flickr/cazzjj

Published 31 January 2019 at 12:49pm, updated 31 January 2019 at 2:30pm
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang mga kangaroos sa Baldivis Western Australia, ay papatayin upang bigyan daan ang isang proyekto ng pabahay sa lugar.

