Mahalagang impormasyong pangkalusugan di naunawan ng husto ng 75% mga bagong migrante
Moving to a new country and learning a new language is difficult enough, and learning about a new health system can add more confusion. Source: Getty Images
Published 5 September 2019 at 9:15am, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:41am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages
Inilunsad ang isang bagong video at health fact sheet na layong tugunan ang isyu ng mababang antas ng health literacy sa mga bagong migrante at refugee ng bansa.
