Mahalagang impormasyong pangkalusugan di naunawan ng husto ng 75% mga bagong migrante

Moving to a new country and learning a new language is difficult enough, and learning about a new health system can add more confusion. Source: Getty Images

Published 5 September 2019 at 9:15am, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:41am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Inilunsad ang isang bagong video at health fact sheet na layong tugunan ang isyu ng mababang antas ng health literacy sa mga bagong migrante at refugee ng bansa.

