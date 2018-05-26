Krystel Diola: Pagkukuwento tungkol sa kultura sa pamamagitan ng musika

"I used to sing, write my own song, play it on acoustic guitar... and then I just I realised it wasn't really for me, because I didn't really have the passion for it," dagdag ng nagtatag ng kumpanya ng PR at Events na Behind The Front na ngayo'y hilig ang pagbahagi ng mga kuwento.





Dahil sa napapalibutan siya ng mahuhusay na mga musikero, nagdesisyon siya na magtaguyod ng mga kaganapan na nakatuon sa soul music kasama ang mga lokal at internasyonal na talento.





Sa kabila napakaraming pagkakaiba-iba sa lokal na eksena ng musika, sinabi ni Krystel na malayo pa ang kailangang abutin, bago tuluyang tanggapin ng malawak na komunidad ang soul at jazz music.





Ipinagmamalaki ni Krystel ang kanyang pinagmulan at lubos siyang nagagalak sa pagiging malikhain ng mga tao sa musika at kultura. "I think people who want to express themselves on the side of the street are really important because they add to culture and culture is currency. Culture develops currency... it develops some kind of wealth in society and for that individual as an emerging artist to learn how to deal with hecklers, to learn how to deal with changing landscapes."





Krystel Diola (Instagram) Source: Instagram





Ang kanyang payo sa mga nagnanais na sundin ang kanilang hilig sa musika, "Make sure that music is what you aim and want to do because it is a very every tough industry particularly our climate – we have a culture that is about to explode with creativity yet there are no venues, there is a particular sound that needs to be heard or being pushed to be heard."



