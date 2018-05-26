SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Krystel Diola: Pagkukuwento tungkol sa kultura sa pamamagitan ng musika

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Krystel Diola

Krystel Diola Source: Instagram

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 May 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 28 May 2018 at 11:51am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

“Just because you can do it, doesn’t mean you’re meant to do it.” Ito ang paniniwala ng disc jockey at musikero na si Krystel Diola matapos na mapagtanto na ang pag-awit ay hindi talaga para sa kanya sa kabila ng magandang boses at talento.

Published 26 May 2018 at 5:11pm, updated 28 May 2018 at 11:51am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"I used to sing, write my own song, play it on acoustic guitar... and then I just I realised it wasn't really for me, because I didn't really have the passion for it," dagdag ng nagtatag ng kumpanya ng PR at Events na Behind The Front na ngayo'y hilig ang pagbahagi ng mga kuwento.

Dahil sa napapalibutan siya ng mahuhusay na mga musikero, nagdesisyon siya na magtaguyod ng mga kaganapan na nakatuon sa soul music kasama ang mga lokal at internasyonal na talento.

Sa kabila napakaraming pagkakaiba-iba sa lokal na eksena ng musika, sinabi ni Krystel na malayo pa ang kailangang abutin, bago tuluyang tanggapin ng malawak na komunidad ang soul at jazz music.

Ipinagmamalaki ni Krystel ang kanyang pinagmulan at lubos siyang nagagalak sa pagiging malikhain ng mga tao sa musika at kultura. "I think people who want to express themselves on the side of the street are really important because they add to culture and culture is currency. Culture develops currency... it develops some kind of wealth in society and for that individual as an emerging artist to learn how to deal with hecklers, to learn how to deal with changing landscapes."

Krystel Diola
Krystel Diola (Instagram) Source: Instagram


Ang kanyang payo sa mga nagnanais na sundin ang kanilang hilig sa musika, "Make sure that music is what you aim and want to do because it is a very every tough industry particularly our climate – we have a culture that is about to explode with creativity yet there are no venues, there is a particular sound that needs to be heard or being pushed to be heard."

"You should know in your heart the struggle is going to be real, you have to understand that the process is going to take a while, but if you’re hungry for it, the internet is in your side. You don’t need major network, you build your community from the ground up and make money from different stream," pagtatapos ng FBi Radio DJ.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero