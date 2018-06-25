SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kuwento ng Hanapbuhay:Ang pagiging isang travel agent ay hindi puro kita

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Lyn Peralta Travel Agent

Lyn Peralta, Managing Director of Kreative Travel Source: LTolentino/SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2018 at 12:18pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 4:37pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For today, we chat with Lyn Peralta from Creative Travels. Already a pro in the biz and 25 years as travel agent, she shares that her passion to help Filipinos in all their travel needs is what keeps her in the job.

Published 25 June 2018 at 12:18pm, updated 26 June 2018 at 4:37pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero