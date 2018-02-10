Sinusuportahan ng partido Labor ng estado ang kampanya online, upang paliparin ang bandila na umakit na ng libo-libong pirma.
Labor sinusuportahan ang permanenteng paglalagay ng bandilang Aborihinal sa ibabaw ng Harbour Bridge
Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka Source: AAP
Published 10 February 2018 at 11:56am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Gusto ng lider ng oposisyon sa New South Wales, Luke Foley, na permanenteng paliparin ang bandilang Aborihinal sa ibabaw ng Sydney Harbour bridge.

