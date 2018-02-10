SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Labor sinusuportahan ang permanenteng paglalagay ng bandilang Aborihinal sa ibabaw ng Harbour Bridge

Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka

Luke Foley, left, and Cheree Toka Source: AAP

Published 10 February 2018 at 11:56am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Gusto ng lider ng oposisyon sa New South Wales, Luke Foley, na permanenteng paliparin ang bandilang Aborihinal sa ibabaw ng Sydney Harbour bridge.

Sinusuportahan ng partido Labor ng estado ang kampanya online, upang paliparin ang bandila na umakit na ng libo-libong pirma.

