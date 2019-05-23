Pagpili sa liderato ng Labor umiigting

Labour Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP addresses the media to announce his intention to run for the Labor leadership position. Source: AAP
Published 23 May 2019 at 11:57am, updated 23 May 2019 at 3:40pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Habang ang bilangan ng boto sa nakalipas na halalan ay nagpapatuloy, ang pangakong bawas sa buwis para sa mga may mababa at katamtamang sweldo, ay maaring ma-antala.
