Makabuluhang pasya ng High Court pumigil sa deportasyon ng mga Indigenous Australian
Lawyer Claire Gibbs outside the High Court in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 13 February 2020 at 11:29am, updated 13 February 2020 at 11:33am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a four votes to three judgement, the full bench of the nation's highest court has ruled that Indigenous people cannot be deported under the Australian constitution, even if they are technically foreigners. It's a significant day in Australian law and in Indigenous affairs. Sa hatol na apat na boto sa tatlo, ang buong hanay ng pinakamataas na korte ng bansa ay nagpasya na ang mga Katutubo ay hindi maaaring ma-deport sa ilalim ng konstitusyon ng Australia, kahit na sa teknikal, sila ay mga dayuhan o banyaga. Isa itong makabuluhang araw sa batas ng Australia at sa mga usaping pang-Katutubo.
Published 13 February 2020 at 11:29am, updated 13 February 2020 at 11:33am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share