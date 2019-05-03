Paalala para sa mga Overseas Absentee Voter sa darating na halalan

Philippine elections to be held in May 9, 2022 Source: Getty Images
Published 3 May 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 3:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng Department of Foreign Affairs o DFA sa Commission on Elections o COMELC para pabilisin ang proseso ng overseas absentee voting. Batay sa datos ng DFA, mahigit 1.8 milyong overseas Filipinos ang nagpatala para bumoto ngayong eleksyon 2019.
