Paalala para sa mga Overseas Absentee Voter sa darating na halalan

Philippine elections to be held in May 9, 2022

Philippine elections to be held in May 9, 2022

Published 3 May 2019 at 3:38pm, updated 3 May 2019 at 3:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng Department of Foreign Affairs o DFA sa Commission on Elections o COMELC para pabilisin ang proseso ng overseas absentee voting. Batay sa datos ng DFA, mahigit 1.8 milyong overseas Filipinos ang nagpatala para bumoto ngayong eleksyon 2019.

