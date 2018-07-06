File photo: Medical staff attend to a a patient being treated at a government hospital in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 03 July 2018. Source: EPA
Published 6 July 2018 at 12:26pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 12:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Gulo sa FIBA World Cup qualifiers sa pagitan ng Philippines-Australia Pagpaslang sa dalawang alkalde mula Luzon Leptospirosis outbreaks idineklara sa 18 barangay sa Metro Manila
Published 6 July 2018 at 12:26pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 12:28pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share