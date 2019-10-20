Ang child-led learning ayon sa isang Montessori na guro

"When children like what they are doing, they are able to focus more. Deeper learning occurs."





Dahil sa kanyang taon-taong karanasan sa pagtuturo sa mga bata, alam ng dating guidance counselor at speech teacher na si Anniebelle Vergel De Dios ang bisa na child-led learning.





Ang Montessori philosophy

"Montessori is about independence. This philosophy is applicable from birth until 18 years of age. We don't rely on materials. It's not just classroom-based. Children want to do things for themselves. For me, the Montessori philosophy is a way of life."





Sa ganitong paraan ng pamumuhay, aktibong bahagi ng pag-aaral ang mga bata at ginagabayan lamang sila ng kanilang mga guro sa kanilang pagdidiskubre ng mga gusto nila.





"As teachers, we used to call ourselves 'directors'. Now, we're referred to as 'guides'. It's very different to how I grew up. In the Philippines, we had to learn in a very standardised way; but when children are forced, learning doesn't really take place. Child-led education makes more sense. It leads to deep learning and deep concentration."





"I've worked with toddlers and little ones for more than a decade. Plus I have two kids, I've made mistakes too; so now I know what not to do," she laughs. Source: Anniebelle Vergel De Dios





Ayon kay Anniebelle, karanasan din ang nagpatibay ng pagka-epektibo ng pamamaraan at pilosopiya na ito.





"I've worked with toddlers and little ones for more than a decade. Plus I have two kids, I've made mistakes too; so now I know what not to do," tawa niya.





Kalayaan sa pagpili

Dahil sa kanyang karansan bilang guro at magulang, nakumpirma din ni Anniebelle ang paniwalang epektibo ang pagkakaroon ng kalayaan sa isang limited environment sa pag-aaral ng mga bata.





"In Little Hands Montessori, [the centre I own and run], before class starts, everything is already prepared. For example, for morning tea - we already have apples they can slice or oranges they can juice. In the art area, water colour is available for them, or they can cut paper. They have a lot of choices and it is up to them to choose what they want to do."





"We call the classroom a 'prepared environment'." Source: Anniebelle Vergel De Dios





Ayon kay Anniebelle, nag-uumpisa ang mga klase niya sa maiksing leksyon. Pagkatapos nito, malayang mamili ang mga bata ng gusto nilang gawin o laruin.





"They can do the activity over and over again or even the whole morning if they want. They can choose whatever they're interested in."





At habang may ginagawang aktibidad ang mga bata, maaaring sumali ang kanilang mga magulang o obserbahan sila.





"Mums or carers judge whether to collaborate with the kids in the activities or stand back and observe. For example, some toddlers know how to wash their dishes; while others may need their mums' help," saad niya.





"For me, observe your child and follow his or her lead - it's as simple as that." Source: Anniebelle Vergel De Dios





Hindi lang mga bata ang nangangailangan ng pag-gabay. Ayon kay Anniebelle, tinutulungan din niya ang mga magulang na maging gabay kaysa sa lider.





"For me, observe your child and follow his or her lead - it's as simple as that. It also will help avoid conflict. Us as parents, we tend to force our children to do things a certain way; but what would the point of that be? To please us? It's more beneficial if children are enjoying what they are doing."





