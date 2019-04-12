SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Luzon patuloy ang mga brownout

Luzon will continue to experience three hour brownouts

Luzon is on 'red alert' in relation to power supply Source: Getty Images

Published 12 April 2019 at 3:34pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 3:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Patuloy na ipatutupad ang 'red alert' sa Luzon dahil sa limitadong kapasidad ng kuryente. Tiniyak naman ng Kagawaran ng Enerhiya na sila'y kumikilos upang maakisyunan ang problema

