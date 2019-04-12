Luzon patuloy ang mga brownout

Luzon is on 'red alert' in relation to power supply Source: Getty Images
Published 12 April 2019 at 3:34pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 3:43pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Patuloy na ipatutupad ang 'red alert' sa Luzon dahil sa limitadong kapasidad ng kuryente. Tiniyak naman ng Kagawaran ng Enerhiya na sila'y kumikilos upang maakisyunan ang problema
