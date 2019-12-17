Pulong sa klima, nagpatuloy sa pangalawang araw sa Madrid

Carolina Schmidt, Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25 Source: AAP
Published 17 December 2019 at 12:46pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 12:49pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nakiusap ang mga opisyal ng Chile, sa mga delagado ng pulong sa klima ng United Nations, na sila ay maging malambot, pagkatapos umabot sa pangalawang araw ang kumperensya.
