Pulong sa klima, nagpatuloy sa pangalawang araw sa Madrid

Carolina Schmidt, Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25

Carolina Schmidt, Chilean Environment Minister and President of COP25 Source: AAP

Published 17 December 2019 at 12:46pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 12:49pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nakiusap ang mga opisyal ng Chile, sa mga delagado ng pulong sa klima ng United Nations, na sila ay maging malambot, pagkatapos umabot sa pangalawang araw ang kumperensya.

