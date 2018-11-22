SBS sa Wikang Filipino

'Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman' sa Monster Fest

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Maganda Film

Matthew Pastor stars in his film, 'Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman'. Source: Monster Pictures / Matthew Pastor

Published 23 November 2018 at 7:06am, updated 23 November 2018 at 7:53pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Itatanghal sa Cinema Nova ang Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman. Ipapalabas ito sa Monster Film Fest sa November 24.

Kilala ng direktor at aktor na si Matthew Pastor ang kanyang sarili. 

"I see my subjects or my films and stories almost like a pseudo-documentary type of filmmaking," aniya, "Some of [the events that influenced me] were during my childhood, when I felt displaced...[this film] is an extension of that difference. The character is displaced not only from his own [Filipino] community, but within Australia also."

Ang Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman ay ukol sa isang Pinoy superhero, mamamatay-tao at isang direktor na lulong sa droga at insecure sa kanyang pagkalalaki.

Maganda Film
Film poster for "Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman" Source: Matthew Pastor


May mga eksena sa pelikula na mahirap panoorin, at may mga temang mahirap pag-usapan. Ngunit, ang pagiging hindi kumportable ang mag-uudyok sa mga manonood na makipag-debate ukol sa mga isyung hindi tipikal na pinag-uusapan.

Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman is showing on Monster Fest 2018 on Cinema Nova this Saturday, November 24. Nominado din ang pelikula para sa 'Best Australian Feature Film'.

