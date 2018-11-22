'Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman' sa Monster Fest

Kilala ng direktor at aktor na si Matthew Pastor ang kanyang sarili.





"I see my subjects or my films and stories almost like a pseudo-documentary type of filmmaking," aniya, "Some of [the events that influenced me] were during my childhood, when I felt displaced...[this film] is an extension of that difference. The character is displaced not only from his own [Filipino] community, but within Australia also."





Ang Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman ay ukol sa isang Pinoy superhero, mamamatay-tao at isang direktor na lulong sa droga at insecure sa kanyang pagkalalaki.





Film poster for "Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman" Source: Matthew Pastor





May mga eksena sa pelikula na mahirap panoorin, at may mga temang mahirap pag-usapan. Ngunit, ang pagiging hindi kumportable ang mag-uudyok sa mga manonood na makipag-debate ukol sa mga isyung hindi tipikal na pinag-uusapan.





Maganda! Pinoy Boy v Milkman is showing on Monster Fest 2018 on Cinema Nova this Saturday, November 24. Nominado din ang pelikula para sa 'Best Australian Feature Film'.





