'Maituloy ang mahusay na serbisyo para sa mga Pilipino sa NSW' - bagong Philippine Consul General sa Sydney

Sa kanyang pagkakatalaga sa Konsulado sa Sydney, hangad niyang higit na mapagsilbi ang konsulado sa lahat ng Pilipino sa New South Wales.









“Nasa NSW ang pinakamalaking konsentrasyon ng mga Pilipino dito sa buong Australia and I’m just looking forward to interacting and of course serving the needs of the Filipinos."









"Lagi po kaming handa sa Consulate kung anuman ang kailangan ng mga Pilipino dito sa Sydney. Gusto nating maging parating open and accessible ang konsulado sa lahat ng nangangailangan na Pilipino dito. Andyan ang passport at notarial services na kadalasang kailangan ng mga Pilipino dito. Asahan n’yo po na lagi kaming nandito para sa mga pangangailangan ng mga Pilipino dito sa Sydney.”





Philippine Consul General for Sydney Charmaine Rowena Aviquivil speaking at her first engagement with the Filipino communities in Sydney during the 'Filipino All Souls' Day' event in western Sydney in late October. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata Bagaman higit isang linggo pa lamang mula nang dumating sa Sydney, umaasa din si ConGen Aviquivil na lalong makapag-serbisyo sa mga skilled workers na dumarating sa Australia.





“I’m still getting a feel of things and I will be in close discussions with my very able consuls and we’re going to map out our activities for the rest of 2022 and the rest of my six years tour of duty.”





At para sa mga kababayan sa Sydney at kabuuan ng NSW, narito ang kanyang mensahe.





“Gusto ko lang iparating ang mensahe ng Philippine Consulate General na lagi po kaming handa na kayo ay i-welcome sa aming munting tahanan sa Consulate and please do not hesitate kung anuman ang inyong mga problema at challenges natin, we’re always here for you."





"We’re always here for you and I’m very happy to be here and I look forward to more opportunities of meeting you and interacting with you."



Philippine Consul General to Sydney Charmaine Rowena Aviquivil (in purple suit) with few Filipino community leaders in Sydney, including Blacktown City Council Carol Israel (2nd from left) and former FILSPARC president Jojo Laquian and his wife Marideth (far right). Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata Manunungkulan bilang Konsulado Heneral si Aviquivil sa susunod na anim na taon, matapos ng higit isang taong paghihintay ng Philippine Consulate sa Sydney sa kanyang pagdating.







Bago maitalaga sa konsulado sa Sydney, nagsilbi muna ito sa iba pang bansa sa labas ng Pilipinas.









“Just prior to my posting here in Sydney, I was assigned to the Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway, in 2015 to 2017. But before that sa Philippine Embassy natin sa Greece. My other previous postings were at the Philippine Embassy in Cairo and then at the Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam which was my very first foreign posting.”



