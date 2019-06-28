SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nilinaw ng Malacanang ang pahayag ni Duterte tungkol sa pangingisda ng Tsina sa PH economic zone

Fishermen setting out nets. Illegal fishing has decreased from the lawless heyday of the 1990s and 2000s, but enforcing the law is still difficult.

Fishermen setting out nets. Illegal fishing has decreased from the lawless heyday of the 1990s and 2000s, but enforcing the law is still difficult. Source: The New York Times

Published 28 June 2019 at 1:18pm
Paliwanag ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo na gusto lamang sabihin ng pangulo na hindi niya kayang ipagbawal ang pangingisda sa EEZ dahil magkaibigan ang Pilipinas at China.

