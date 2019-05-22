SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pag-alala sa mga nasawi sa Marawi siege

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines.

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2019 at 6:09pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Itinampok sa pinakahuling mga balita mula sa Mindanao ang pagdaraos ng isang simple ngunit makahulugang ikalawang taong anibersaryo ng mabagsik na pagkubkob sa syudad ng Marawi sa ika-23 ng Mayo.

Published 22 May 2019 at 6:09pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Presented by Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero