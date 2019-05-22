Pag-alala sa mga nasawi sa Marawi siege

A woman standing amidst the destruction inside Marawi city on May 10, 2018 in Marawi, Philippines. Source: Getty
Published 22 May 2019 at 6:09pm, updated 23 May 2019 at 1:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Itinampok sa pinakahuling mga balita mula sa Mindanao ang pagdaraos ng isang simple ngunit makahulugang ikalawang taong anibersaryo ng mabagsik na pagkubkob sa syudad ng Marawi sa ika-23 ng Mayo.
