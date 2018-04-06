SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga awit at pagbigay pugay sa Mahal na Birhen ngayong Mayo

Our Lady of Guadalupe

The new Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, has a circular floor plan so that the image of the Virgin can be seen from any stand point. Source: Getty Images

Published 6 April 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Iniimbitahan ang mga deboto ng Mahal na Birhen sa Victoria ibahagi ang kanilang mga kwento at magbigay pugay sa pamamagitan ng pag awit sa isang natatanging pagtitipon sa darating na Mayo. Ibinahagi ni Jing Sosa ang mga detalye ng selebrasyon.

Available in other languages


