SBS sa Wikang Filipino

62- taon ng tradisyon tuwing Pasko

Myer display

Over 250 models from past Christmas Windows are on display at Melbourne Museum Source: SBS

Published 19 December 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:59pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Para sa maraming pamilya hindi kompleto ang Pasko kung hindi mabibisita at makita si Santa Claus at ang mga dekorasyon. Ngayong taon, isang migrante mula Thailand ang bahagi ng grupo na lumikha ng 'magical make-believe' sa Melbourne.

