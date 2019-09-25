Bakuna laban sa polio magaganap sa Davao at kalapit lugar

Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak on 19 September nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared the country polio-free Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 25 September 2019 at 3:35pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 9:01am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS

Takdang magsagawa ang Department of Health (DOH)-Region 11 ng malawakang pagpapabakuna laban sa polio sa Davao City at mga kalapit lugar matapos makumpirmang positibo sa poliovirus ang mga water samples na nakuha mula Davao River
