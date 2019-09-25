SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bakuna laban sa polio magaganap sa Davao at kalapit lugar

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak on 19 September nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared the country polio-free

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:35pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 9:01am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Takdang magsagawa ang Department of Health (DOH)-Region 11 ng malawakang pagpapabakuna laban sa polio sa Davao City at mga kalapit lugar matapos makumpirmang positibo sa poliovirus ang mga water samples na nakuha mula Davao River

